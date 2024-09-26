Fleet Maintenance Building Receives State Grant

A $1 million state grant has been secured for the Fleet Maintenance Building project on Washington Street.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund announced the administration had been able to secure the Financial Restructuring Board (FRB) funds. However, only $700,000 of the funds can be used toward the project with the other $300,000 being available for a future project.

Interim DPW Director Mark Roetzer indicated that there is a pending project that has received grant funding and the $300,000 will be added to that.

City Council approved in April a bond renewal for $2.7 million to cover the completion of the project. Comptroller Ericka Thomas said that the city will not have to change the bond amount

The total cost of the project, including the FRB grant comes to $6.89 million. The original projected cost of the project under former Mayor Eddie Sundquist was $5,334,487. The initial proposal in 2019 by former Mayor Sam Teresi had an estimated cost for a new Central Garage on Crescent Street at $6.9 million.