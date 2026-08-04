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Fluvanna Ave. Plaza Owner Files To Have Tax Assessment Decreased

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Fluvanna Plaza at 194 Fluvanna Avenue (Google Maps)

The owner of the Fluvanna Plaza is looking to have its tax assessment decreased in the City of Jamestown.

Fluvanna Z Plaza LLC filed in State Supreme Court in Chautauqua County to have its current assessment of $1,075,000 reduced to $806,250, claiming the tax rate had been “calculated incorrectly.”

Fluvanna Z Plaza LLC purchased the plaza located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue from Farm Fresh Foods Plaza Co., Inc. in 2021 for $1,238,095. The plaza contains a Save A Lot grocery store, The Computer Den, and The Eatery.

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