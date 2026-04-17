Forestville, Frewsburg Fire Districts Owe Unpaid Fees To Chautauqua County

Forestville and Frewsburg Fire Districts have unpaid fees owed to Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Attorney’s Office is taking steps to resolve unpaid fees for Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance intercepts and is preparing next actions to ensure compliance. If the Districts continue to refuse payment of the amounts due, the County may be forced to suspend certain services currently provided to the Districts.

County Attorney Emily Woodard said, “Our duty is straightforward: when the County lawfully bills for the services it provides, we must pursue payment for those services so that taxpayers are treated fairly. This is not a dispute the County sought out, but it is one we must resolve responsibly.”

Chautauqua County Emergency Medical Services (CCEMS) began providing ALS ambulance intercepts to Forestville and Frewsburg in 2022 as part of its standard support for districts that require higher‑level medical care during emergency responses. ALS intercepts occur when a basic‑life‑support agency requests advanced‑life‑support assistance from CCEMS to ensure patients receive appropriate care during transport. These services were provided at the request of the Districts and delivered in accordance with state law and established protocols.

During 2022 and 2023, CCEMS responded to multiple such requests from both districts, billing the standard $250 per intercept — the same rate applied uniformly across all municipalities in the county. The debt accrued only after services were completed and billed, consistent with the County’s established EMS cost‑recovery procedures.

Under the EMS Cost Recovery Act signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2022, any ambulance service that requests an ALS intercept from another provider must compensate that agency at a negotiated or reasonable “usual and customary” rate, as outlined in General Municipal Law 209‑b(4)(C).

Forestville currently owes $2,500, and Frewsburg owes $20,250. Despite multiple outreach attempts — including an offer to establish payment plans — both have declined to pay and instead retained outside legal counsel, claiming novel constitutional objections to the state statute. All other Fire Districts and Departments in Chautauqua County with similar obligations have paid in full.

The County also highlighted its long‑standing support for local responders, including a $50,000 loan provided to Forestville in 2023 to assist with the purchase of a rescue truck.

While the County remains open to working collaboratively with both Districts/Departments, officials noted that inaction is no longer sustainable.