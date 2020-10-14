Forestville Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Producing Child Pornography

BUFFALO – The US Attorney’s Office says a Forestville Man – who was previously convicted of receipt and possession of child pornography – was sentenced this week to serve 20 years in prison and lifetime supervised probation.
Federal investigators say 53 -year-old Richard Miller produced child pornography between 2006 and 2009. He is then accused of exchanging images of child pornography with co-defendant Joseph Harvey in 2016 and 2017..
Investigators say a search of the residence shared by the two defendants also revealed multiple electronic devices that contained child pornography.
Harvey was previously convicted and sentenced to serve 96 months in prison.
