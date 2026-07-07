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Former BPU GM Receives Alan H. Richardson Statesmanship Award

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Dave Leathers

Former Jamestown Board of Public Utilities General Manager David Leathers has been awarded the Alan H. Richardson Statesmanship Award.

Leathers received the award during the American Public Power Association’s National Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. It honors public power leaders who work to achieve consensus on national issues important to public power utilities.

Leathers was recognized for his steady leadership at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities that emphasized reliability and prudent fiscal management for more than two decades, including over 18 years as General Manager. He served the New York Association of Public Power as president for three years, following earlier service as vice president and treasurer, and was honored by the New York Power Authority for helping secure a long-term hydropower contract. Leathers has been active with APPA through service on the APPA Board of Directors and in executive leadership events. He regularly contributes to high-level federal policy discussions, including having served on APPA’s CEO Climate Change and Generation Policy Committee.

Leathers retired from the Jamestown BPU in January 2026.

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