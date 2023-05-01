Former Drug Policy Advisor to U.S. Presidents Presenting on Marijuana in Chautauqua County

A former drug policy advisor to three U.S. presidents will be presenting on marijuana legalization in Chautauqua County today.

Dr. Kevin Sabet is the President and CEO of both the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions and Smart Approaches to Marijuana. He has studied, researched, written about, and implemented drug policy for more than 25 years.

Sabet has published several books including bestseller, “Smokescreen: What the Marijuana Industry Doesn’t Want You To Know,” which has been optioned for a documentary film that will be released this year or in 2024.

His work as a government advisor began in the Clinton Administration as a researcher, and he was the senior speechwriter on drug policy in the Bush Administration. He returned to government in 2009, where he was asked to assist in drafting President Obama’s National Drug Control Strategy as a senior advisor

Dr. Sabet will deliver his presentation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron and again from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at SUNY Fredonia’s Williams Center.

Both presentations are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone at 716-753-4900 or by email at QUATTRONE@sheriff.us.