Former Red Wing Plant in Dunkirk Sold to Refresco Beverages

The former Red Wing plant in Dunkirk has been sold to Refresco Beverages.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency purchased the property at 26 East Talcott Street in 2015. Red Wing, later known as Carriage House and then ConAgra, closed in 2014.

IDA CEO Mark Geise said the IDA has been in negotiations with Refresco for two years, “It’s gonna improve the economic viability of the area because they’re going to be investing upwards of about $13 million in the facility and employing people in the city of Dunkirk. That’s really good news for our community.”

The board approved the sale of the 243,000 square foot facility to Refresco Beverages for $1.4 million. The sale also includes a 15-year Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes (PILOT) and a sales tax exemption up to $1 million.

Geise added that the project will create 75 to 100 temporary construction jobs, and create 10 new full time jobs.