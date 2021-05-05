Former State Sen. Young to Give Keynote at JCC Graduation

Former State Senator Cathy Young will give the keynote address for Jamestown Community College‘s Virtual Commencement Ceremony on May 14th.

Young is currently the executive director of the New York State Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech. She previously served for 20 years in the New York State Legislature, representing Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

JCC’s virtual commencement ceremony will air on its website at 6 p.m., Friday, May 14th. The ceremony will be available on-demand following its conclusion.

Graduates also will be given the opportunity to walk across the stage at the clock tower of the college’s Cattaraugus County Campus on Saturday, May 15th or pond-side at its Jamestown Campus on Sunday, May 16th. The outdoor ceremony will follow health and safety guidelines from public health agencies. In-person events are subject to change.