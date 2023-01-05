Foster Parent Open House Event Set for Thursday, January 12

An in-person and virtual open house will be held for those interested in becoming foster parents on January 12.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services’ Home Finding Team is hosting the event which will take place in-person from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Park United Methodist Church in Cassadaga with the virtual session taking place from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.

Attendees will learn about various foster care and adoption programs and meet the Home Finding Team. Events are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required.

Foster Care services in Chautauqua County provide out-of-home care for children in the custody of the Commissioner of Social Services.

Children are placed in foster homes in situations where they have been removed from their own families because they have been abused and/or neglected or because other family problems exist that endanger their safety. The children may range from infancy through 18 years of age and may have special medical, physical or emotional needs. The children may belong to any ethnicity or race and be part of a group of brothers and sisters who need to remain together.

For more information about the programs, registering for an event, or becoming a foster parent, contact Sara Johnson by calling 716-661-8043 or emailing johnsons@chqgov.com. You can also visit www.chqhhs.com.