Four Buffalo Bills Autographed Jerseys to Be Raffled for Lexy Hughan Memorial Fund

Four Buffalo Bills jerseys are being raffled off to benefit a memorial fund for Alexis Hughan at Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Center.

Lexy was a long time Infinity student who died on New Year’s Eve in a hit and run accident.

The new memorial fund will be used to provide new group classes at the Infinity Center.

The lineup of Buffalo Bills jerseys now available for Infinity’s Lexy Hughan Memorial Fund raffle include; Josh Allen, Zack Moss, Eric Moulds, and Fred Jackson. Each jersey is autographed.

Raffle tickets are $20 each and are available through January 26 at Ballgame Heroes, Sneakers Bar, the Infinity Center in Jamestown, NY or online at infinityperformingarts.org/shop.

The winners will be drawn at Sneaker’s Bar on January 27, which would have been Alexis’s 16th birthday. Winners do not need to be present to win.

For more information about Lexy’s Memorial Fund, visit infinityperformingarts.org.