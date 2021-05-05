WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Four Candidates Running For Two Seats on Jamestown School Board

Four candidates will be on the ballot for the Jamestown Board of Education election on May 18th. There are two open seats, each for a three-year term beginning July 1, 2021. The candidates are Frank Galeazzo, Gina Sink, Nina Karbacka and Krysta Rives. School Board member Dan Johnson is not running for re-election.

The Jamestown High School P-T-S-A will hold a “Meet The Candidates Night” at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 13th in the Board of Education Room in the JPS Administration Building. It’ll be livestreamed at jpsny.org/election.

Community members who would like to attend the forum in person need to reserve a space by calling 483-4420 by noon on May 13th. Questions for the candidates can also be emailed to jaunita.m.walter@jpsny.org no later than May 12th.

The 2021-22 Budget Vote, Capital Improvement Project votes and Board of Education election will be held on Tuesday, May 18 from noon to 9 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School, and Washington Middle School.

