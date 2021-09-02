Four Chautauqua County Fire Departments Receiving Funding for Equipment, Training

Several Chautauqua County fire departments will be receiving federal funding for new equipment and training. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that $11,499, is going to 90 fire departments across New York State.

The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel. This federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

Local departments receiving funds include Kiantone receiving $108,133; Fredonia will receive $220,000; Frewsburg will receive $108,095; and Forestville will receive $34,761.