Four Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations Now Operational in Jamestown

New electric vehicle fast charging stations are operational in Jamestown as part of an effort to provide EVs more convenient charging opportunities near I-86 in the Southern Tier.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a dozen new fast chargers have been installed in Jamestown, Salamanca and Bath. New fast-charging sites also will be installed soon in Olean, Friendship, Castle Creek and Hancock.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the EV charging stations were funded by the state Department of Environmental Conservation‘s Volkswagen settlement fund, “I believe we used some internal workers to do installation at various points of the chargers, but for the most part we absorbed that cost. And, we’re very excited to receive that grant funding from the state and be able to work with them to have a fast charging network here in the city.”

The four ChargePoint DC fast chargers locations in Jamestown include two at West Second and North Main Streets and two at East Fourth Street and Prendergast Avenue.

Hochul has called for major regulatory action that will require all new passenger cars, pick-up trucks and SUVs sold in New York State to be zero-emission by 2035. She has also proposed that all school buses be zero-emission by that the same year. These are all part of Hochul’s goal to electrify the transportation sector and for New York to achieve its climate requirement of reducing greenhouse gases 85% by 2050.