Four Hospitalized Following Tuesday Morning Crash Near Chautauqua Institution

MAYVILLE – Four area residents were sent to the hospital following an automobile crash that took place late Tuesday morning on Route 394 near the entrance to Chautauqua Institution.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old James Meuker of Jamestown was operating the vehicle when it crashed around 11:15 a.m. Sheriff deputies say when EMS units arrived on scene, they discovered Meuker and three passengers had sustained serious injuries. Specific details on how the crash occurred were not provided.

According to a media release, two passengers were flown by helicopter to UPMC Hamot to be evaluated for their injuries. Meuker was transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for further evaluation and was later taken to UPMC Hamot for serious injuries. The fourth occupant was transported to UPMC Chautauqua to be evaluated for his injuries.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed at a later date.

Assisting at the scene were the Chautauqua, Mayville, Hartfield and Ashville Fire Departments.

A portion of Route 394 in front of the institution was closed to traffic due to the crash.

