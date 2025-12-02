Fourth Annual Empty Bowl Project Set For Saturday

The Fourth Annual Empty Bowl Project will be held this Saturday in Jamestown.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Jamestown Farmers Market are partnering with the Lake Erie Area Potters to host the event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 6 in the Undercroft of St. Luke’s Church.

The Lake Erie Area Potters are a loosely organized assembly of amateur and professional ceramic artists from across the region. Many work together at Mudslingers, the Fredonia studio operated by Ron Nasca; others create from home studios or at Pearl City Clay House. For nearly two decades, the group’s efforts have fueled the success of the Fredonia Empty Bowls fundraiser, and since expanding to Jamestown in 2022, the project has continued to grow.

At the heart of the event are hundreds of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind bowls, each imprinted with the Empty Bowls logo—never a personal signature—to remind users of the ongoing reality of hunger locally and globally. Bowls are offered at donation levels of $10, $20, and $30, depending on size. With any donation, guests may select their bowl to take home, have it wrapped as a holiday gift, or enjoy it filled with free homemade soup and bread.

This year’s soups are provided by local restaurants and community cooks, including Ashville General Store and Labyrinth Press Company, along with numerous volunteers who help make this a warm, community-centered meal.

In 2024, more than 350 attendees helped raise over $14,000. Proceeds support the Jamestown Mobile Market and St. Susan Center.

To donate bowls or soup, volunteer, or learn more, visit stlukesjamestown.org or call 716-483-6405.