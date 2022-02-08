WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Fredonia Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Producing, Possessing Child Pornography

Dustin Post

A Fredonia man has been sentenced to 50 years in jail for producing and possession child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross said 26-year old Dustin Post had pleaded guilty to the crimes following an investigation by State Police. That investigation began after police received a complaint from a parent. In Summer 2019, Post video recorded his sexual abuse of a 12-year old girl. Investigators found, following a forensic analysis of electronic devices own by Post, multiple images and videos of child pornography.

In a separate case, Post had been charged this past summer in County Court for 11 separate crimes of felony predatory sexual assault against a child, 9 separate crimes of first degree sexual assault, and first degree rape. Post pleaded not guilty to those charges.

