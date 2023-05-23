Free Admission for Kids This Summer at National Comedy Center, Lucy-Desi Museum

The National Comedy Center has announced that admission for kids and teens will be free this summer thanks to support from Shults Auto Group.

The Kids and Teens Free program will run from May 26, 2023 through Monday, September 4, 2023. Up to two kids and teens ages 17 and under will be admitted free to both the National Comedy Center museum and the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum with the purchase of an admission ticket by an accompanying adult.

Full details for this special admission offer are available at ComedyCenter.org/kids.