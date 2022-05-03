Free Car Seat Safety Check Scheduled in Jamestown for May 5

The Chautauqua Safety Village is holding a free car seat safety check this Thursday, May 5.

The event held in conjunction with Jamestown Police and Fire Departments as well as Ardent Solutions, will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Taylor Training Grounds on 240 Harrison Street in Jamestown.

Certified technicians will inspect car seats to determine if it’s the right one for your child and if it’s fitted and installed correctly.

The event is free and open to the public. Appointments are recommended, but not mandatory. To make an appointment, call (585) 808-7036.

The event is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with a grant from the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.