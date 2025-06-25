Free Child Safety Seat Event Set For Thursday In Ashville

A free Child Passenger Safety Event will take place this Thursday at the Ashville Fire Department.

The event from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. will feature certified technicians who will be on site to:

– Inspect car seats and check installation

– Ensure your child’s seat meets safety standards

– Answer your questions and provide helpful education

Appointments are not required but are recommended and can be made by calling (585) 593-5223 Ext. 1000.

The Ashville Fire Department is located at 5338 Stow Road in Ashville, NY.

The event is being hosted by Ardent Solutions, Chautauqua Safety Village, and Ashville Fire Department.