Free COVID-19 Tests Available Again

Free rapid COVID-19 tests are now available through the Federal Government.

As of Thursday, families are now able to obtain up to four free COVID-19 tests through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) while supplies last.

The push for free at-home tests comes after the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Bridge Access Program, a public-partnership that was intended to help maintain access to free COVID-19 vaccines for adults who are underinsured or uninsured through their local pharmacies, the existing public health infrastructure, and their local health centers.

The program covered all vaccines and ended in August 2024.

The free at-home test giveaway comes after a rise in positive COVID-19 tests, and as flu activity begins to spark in October.

HHS said that since the program began in the winter of 2021 the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response and USPS have distributed more than 900 million tests to household across the nation.

The tests will be available to order at COVIDTests.gov. To order tests that are more accessible for people with disabilities, visit ACL.gov/AccessibleTests.