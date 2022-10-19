Free Electric Vehicle Showcase to Take Place Downtown

The public is invited to see the latest in electric vehicles at a showcase downtown this afternoon.

The EV Showcase is part of the BPU’s Retool ’22 Conference and will take place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on West Second Street in front of the National Comedy Center. There is no cost to attend the showcase.

Showcase sponsor, Shults Auto Group, will have electric vehicles produced by Hyundai, Chevrolet, Nissan and Ford.

In addition to consumer and commercial EVs, a New Flyer XE40 electric bus, owned by the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA), will be on display.

The NFTA took delivery of its first electric bus this summer from New Flyer, an international manufacturer with a supply chain plant located in Jamestown. The 40-foot electric bus will be tested in the Buffalo-area as the NFTA prepares to transition its fleet to reduce greenhouse gases in response to New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).