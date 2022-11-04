Free Film Screening of ‘All the Lonely People’ at Robert H. Jackson Center

A free, local screening of a film examining the epidemic of loneliness will be shown at the Robert H. Jackson Center this afternoon.

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services is presenting the screening of “All the Lonely People” at 3:00 p.m. at the Center.

It will include a facilitated Question-and-Answer with the film’s producers and local officials, offering a forum for community discussion about ways to develop resilience and implement strategies to combat social isolation.

The event is part of a statewide screening tour organized by the New York State Office for the Aging, the Association on Aging in New York, and locally by the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services.