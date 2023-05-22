Free Naloxone Training Offered May 23 at the Prendergast Library

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene, Combat Addiction CHQ, and the HEALing Communities Study are offering a free naloxone training Tuesday.

The training is open to the public and will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the James Prendergast Library. The program will provide information on recognizing an opioid overdose, administering naloxone, and caring for the individual until emergency services arrive. Individuals who complete the training program will receive a complementary naloxone (NARCAN®) kit.

To register for the training, email Debbie Ostroski at Ostroskd@chqgov.com. If you have any questions about the event programming, email Vito Randazzo at Randazzv.ctr@chqgov.com.