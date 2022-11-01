Free Rabies Clinic to be Held in Jamestown on November 5

A free rabies clinic will be held in the City of Jamestown on Saturday, November 5.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) Division of Public Health will hold the clinic from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Taylor Training Center located at 240 West Harrison Street.

Animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

To pre-register online for the City of Jamestown clinic visit: https://on.ny.gov/3CyAkCQ.

Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash. All cats must be in a carrier.

New York State Public Health Law requires each dog, cat, and domesticated ferret over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies.

For more information about the clinic and rabies in general, visit https://chqgov.com/environmental-health/rabies-prevention or contact the Division of Public Health at (716) 753-4481.