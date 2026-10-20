Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics Set For Gerry, Sherman, Jamestown

Three free rabies vaccination clinics will be held over the next several weeks in the towns of Gerry and Sherman as well as the City of Jamestown.

The clinics by the Chautauqua County Health Department will take place on the following dates:

Saturday, October 24, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Town of Gerry Highway Department, 4675 NY-60, Gerry

Tuesday, October 27, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sherman Town Buildings, 111A Mill Street, Sherman

Saturday, November 7, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Taylor Fire Training Center, 240 Harrison Street, Jamestown

Dogs, cats and ferrets three months of age and older are eligible for a vaccination. Pre-registration is required and can be done by visiting Visit HealthyCHQ.com/rabies to schedule an appointment. Attendees should bring prior vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash with cats and ferrets in individual carriers. Animal handlers will transport animals to the veterinarian for vaccination.

Under New York State Public Health Law, all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets over four months of age must be vaccinated against rabies.

For more information about each clinic, contact the hosting facility or municipality. For general rabies information, visit HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies or contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.