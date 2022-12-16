Free Showing of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ at The Reg on Sat. Dec. 17

A free showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol will take place at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday.

No ticket is required for admission and doors will open at 1 p.m. with the movie starting at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17.

In The Muppet Christmas Carol, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas.

Santa Claus will visit with the audience in the theater lobby before the film. The free showing is made possible by support from Jamestown Mattress.