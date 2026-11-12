Friday Is Deadline To Order Holiday Wreath From Audubon Community Nature Center

This Friday is the last day to order a holiday wreath from the Audubon Community Nature Center.

There are two options of wreaths: a plain wreath of fresh greens with no decorations or a pre-decorated Uniquely Audubon wreath.

Pre-decorated wreaths may include fresh-cut berries, pine cones, or other carefully collected or sustainably harvested items. Wreaths are made on a sturdy 12-inch wire frame. Completed sizes range between 21 and 23 inches.

The deadline for orders is this Friday, November 13. Wreaths can be picked up at Audubon on Friday, November 27 or Saturday, November 28 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. A plain wreath is priced at $28 with the pre-decorated wreath at $48. Quantities are limited.

Proceeds from the Holiday Wreath Sale support Audubon’s mission of connecting people to nature as well as a local wreath-making business.

To place an order, call the Nature Center at (716) 569-2345 or order online at AudubonCNC.org/wreath-sale.