Funding For HEAP In Danger With Continued Government Shutdown

Funding for the HEAP program is in danger with the continued government shutdown.

The program provides more than $287 million in heating assistance. This includes helping to pay for utilities or a fuel delivery during cold weather months, to more than 1.5 million low-income New York households last winter alone. In Western New York, HEAP served 117,000 households last year for a total of $45 million.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that without a federal budget in place, or a continuing resolution to keep the government open, there is no federal funding available to open the HEAP program for the coming winter season. With HEAP funding delayed, she said New York State will be unable to provide heating assistance until mid-November at the earliest.

Typically, households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season and also be eligible for an Emergency HEAP benefit if they are in danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off.

Eligibility is based on income, household size, heating source, and if the household contains a vulnerable family member, including someone who is age 60 or older, under age 6, or permanently disabled. Last winter, the maximum Regular benefit was $996.

The program usually begins accepting applications in early November, so that households have time to receive a fuel delivery before the coldest weather hits. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which oversees HEAP, notified local departments of social services this past week that the start of applications is being delayed until further notice, and updates will be provided as they become available.