A fundraising event for a memorial for Lexy Hughan is taking place this Saturday.

Citizen Melissa Paterniti is hosting the event from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the YWCA Lake Lodge in Lakewood. The event will feature refreshments and a basket raffle.

Paterniti is trying to raise $3,000 to purchase a bench and picnic table that will be placed in Dow Park in the City of Jamestown in memory of the 15-year old who died in a hit-and-run accident on December 31, 2021.