Funeral Arrangements Announced For Tony Dolce

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jamestown City Council member Tony Dolce.

Dolce died unexpectedly Saturday, July 18 in his home.

Prior to his retirement in 2024, he was employed by the Jamestown Public Schools District as a history/government teacher at Jamestown High School. During his tenure Dolce was a class advisor five times, oversaw Student Organization which is responsible for Battle of the Classes, graduation ceremonies, and baccalaureate services. In addition, he coached baseball for the school for 19 years, the Babe Ruth League from 1984 to 2016, and cross country for the high school.

In 1993, Dolce was first elected to Jamestown City Council as the Ward 2 representative. He held that seat for more than 30 years.

Dolce is survived by his wife, Anne, and two adult children, Amelia and Christian.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 24 in the Lind Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25 in SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Dolce will be buried in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Anthony “Tony” Dolce Scholarship Fund, c/o Chautauqua Region Community Foundation or SS Peter and Paul Church Choir.

As part of the funeral mass, a community choir is being formed to sing two songs as a tribute to Dolce, who served as senior cantor, choir member and soloist at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. A rehearsal will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23 in SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. All singers are welcome.