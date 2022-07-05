WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

GA Family Services, Human Rights Commission Accepting Donations for Buffalo Community Affected by Mass Shooting

G.A. Family Services and the Jamestown Human Rights Commission are partnering to help support the community affected by the mass shooting that left 10 people dead in Buffalo in May.

G.A. Family Services and the Human Rights Commission are collecting food and water donations. These will be distributed to the community around the Buffalo Tops on Thursday, July 7.

Folks may drop off water and non-perishable food donations at the G.A. Family Services between 9am and 5pm. The drop off site is 210 Gustavus Avenue off Falconer Street in Jamestown.

For more information, contact Billy Torres at 716-720-3482 or Dan Groh at 315-806-0930.

