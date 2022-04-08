Girl Scout Summer Day Camp Returning After Over a Decade

Summer day camp is returning for Girl Scouts in the Jamestown area.

Girl Scouts of Western New York along with the Friends of Horton Hill announced that the camp will be available this summer for the first time in more than a decade.

The camp will take place at Horton Hill which is located at the Jamestown Service Center on Horton Road and is owned and operated by the Girl Scouts of Western New York. It sits on 49 acres of field, forest, and wetland.

This year’s camp will held July 11 through 15 and be volunteer-led. It will feature leadership and service programs; outdoor activities such as hiking and nature exploration; arts and crafts; and other activities.

Adult volunteers are needed for the program. To help, email fohh.gswny@gmail.com with your interest.

To register for the volunteer-led day camp go to www.gswny.org/camp and select the “NEW! Horton Hill Day Camp” drop down.

Registration for girls will be accepted until camp is full, or by June 15, 2022.