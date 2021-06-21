Give Big CHQ Raises $411,630

The annual Give Big CHQ 24-hour fundraiser on June 10th raised over $411,000 for 119 non-profit organizations in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua Region and Northern Chautauqua Community Foundations said in a release that 2,608 individuals made 4,117 donations. Nearly 70% of those donations were $50 or less.

In addition to dollars raised by individuals, the Chautauqua Region and Northern Chautauqua Community Foundations sponsored The 716 Stretch, a pool of $45,000 that was awarded to 84 qualifying non-profits.

Give Big CHQ is a 24-hour online fundraising event hosted by the Chautauqua Region and Northern Chautauqua Community Foundations to raise dollars and awareness for nonprofit organizations in Chautauqua County. Both the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts and WRFA participated in this year’s fundraiser