‘Glow Your Mind’ 5K Run-Walk for Suicide Prevention Set for Saturday

The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County is holding its annual “Glow Your Mind” 5k run-walk on Saturday, July 22nd.

Registration begins at 7:00 p.m. with the run starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Northwest Arena in downtown Jamestown.

Alliance Coordinator Carri Raynor said the in-person run is returning for the first time since the Pandemic and will feature a partnership with The Sprinkle Cone. She said participants will receive a $2.00 off coupon toward the purchase of an ice cream cone.

The Glow Run raises awareness of, and generates funding for suicide prevention. All of the proceeds from this event stay in Chautauqua County to further support outreach, awareness, prevention and training efforts.

To register, visit runsignup.com or visit the Suicide Prevention Alliance Facebook page to find course details and additional information.

Each attendee will get a variety of glow sticks, necklaces and bracelets to wear during the 5K.

To learn more about suicide prevention and awareness in Chautauqua County, visit preventsuicidechq.com. If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 .