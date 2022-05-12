Gov. Hochul Announces $35 Million Investment to Abortion Providers

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a $35 million investment to directly support abortion providers in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Hochul directed the Department of Health to create a $25 million Abortion Provider Support Fund for abortion providers in order to both expand capacity and ensure access for patients seeking abortion care in New York.

The Department of Health will release an expedited application for both grant and reimbursement requests from providers, and will begin distributing funds to providers by the time a final Supreme Court decision would be released.

The Governor also directed the Division of Criminal Justice Services to administer $10 million in funding for safety and security capital grants for abortion providers and reproductive health centers to further secure their facilities and ensure the safety of patients and staff.

A request for proposals to allow organizations to apply is also expected to be issued by the time a final Supreme Court decision would be released. Application of this new funding will be modeled after Governor Hochul’s Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program, which provides grants to strengthen safety and security measures at buildings owned or operated by non-profit organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs, or missions.