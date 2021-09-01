Gov. Hochul Announces $65 Million for COVID-19 Booster Shot Distribution

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $65 million will be made available to local health departments to support distribution of COVID-19 booster shots.

Hochul, speaking at University of Buffalo, said local health departments will be supporting the distribution of booster shots in New York, enabling them to use their knowledge and workforce to quickly deliver booster shots to their communities.

Hochul also said she will be working with localities, the state health department and the Public Health and Health Planning Council in the days ahead to put in place mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated public and charter school employees, and to establish a vaccination requirement for all staff at state-regulated facilities and congregate settings.