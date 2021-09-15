Gov. Hochul Announces Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments Nearly Doubled

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Emergency Rental Assistance Program payments have nearly doubled in the past three weeks. The program enables tenants at risk for eviction to stay in their homes and helps landlords recoup unpaid rent.

Beginning today, middle-income renters previously ineligible for assistance can begin applying for $125 million in state funding through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Additionally, while some is undergoing final verification, Governor Hochul announced that over $1.05 billion in Excluded Workers Program funds have been approved for distribution to date.

When Hochul was sworn in three weeks ago, she stated her top priority was to “accelerate getting relief money out the door as quickly as possible to New Yorkers struggling from the economic devastation of the pandemic.”

Hochul has taken several steps to ramp up the state’s pandemic relief efforts, including creating the new Office of Pandemic Relief, enacting changes to accelerate the state’s rent relief program and attract more applicants, and visiting New Yorkers in hurricane damaged areas to help ensure they were being connected with and receiving the help they need.