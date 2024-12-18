WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Gov. Hochul Calls For Abolition of Electoral College

Governor Hochul Presides Over Proceedings of the Electoral College (Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul) (Dec. 17, 2024)

Governor Kathy Hochul is calling for the end of the Electoral College.

Hochul attended the 60th General Proceedings of the New York State Electoral College in Albany on Tuesday where the state’s 28 Electoral College votes were officially cast for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The governor said that the current practice of the Electoral College “unfairly” benefits less populous states by giving them an “outsized influence” in the election process, both through the distribution of electors and by diminishing campaigning to a handful of swing states. It’s a common refrain among big state politicians and those who represent highly partisan states like New York.

During her remarks, Governor Hochul made a call for the abolition of the Electoral College, which would shift elections to a true popular vote, saying “We, the people, forming a more perfect union, and I strongly believe that the people of New York State and the United States of America, should and must have their votes counted equally and that the popular vote should prevail. It’s time to amend the Constitution and relegate the institution of the Electoral College to the history books.”

Hochul’s comments on the Electoral College came a day after three progressive Democrats in the U.S. Senate introduced a constitutional amendment to abolish the Electoral College. The amendment faces long odds of becoming law, though. An amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires the support of a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress and ratification by at least three-fourths of states.

