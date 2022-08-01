WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Gov. Hochul Declares State Disaster Emergency in Monkeypox Outbreak

Monkeypox Information Provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State Disaster Emergency in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

Hochul said in a news release that, “More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond.”

The Executive Order specifically extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists and midwives; allows physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non patient specific standing orders for vaccines; and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.

The announcement Friday builds on the state’s ongoing response efforts on monkeypox, including efforts to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and distribute the latest information and resources to New Yorkers. Last Thursday, Hochul announced that the federal government had secured an additional 110,000 vaccine doses, resulting in a total of 170,000 doses to New Yorkers to date.

