Gov. Hochul Exploring Possible Cell Phone Ban in Classrooms

Governor Kathy Hochul has kicked off a statewide listening tour focused on addressing smartphone use in schools.

This listening tour will include roundtable discussions with key stakeholders over the coming months. The Governor has emphasized the engagement will play a key role as she develops a statewide policy proposal on smartphones in schools that will be announced later this year.

New York City has already moved to ban phones in schools, as well as Los Angeles and the state of Virginia.

Hochul said, “We can help our young people succeed in the classroom by ensuring they’re learning and growing – not clicking and scrolling. That’s why I’m working with all stakeholders across the state to develop effective solutions on smartphones that help protect our kids’ mental health and deliver the best results for our schools.”

According to a Pew Research poll released in June, 72 percent of high school teachers nationwide say that students being distracted by cell phones is a major problem in their classroom.