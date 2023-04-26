Gov. Hochul: New York State May Have a Budget By End of Week

New York State could have a budget by the end of the week.

That’s according to Governor Kathy Hochul in comments to news media on Tuesday.

The budget was originally due April 1.

State lawmakers and Hochul are continuing to discuss issues that would enable the state to address the sale of illegal cannabis sales in the state as well as expand charter schools in New York City.

The budget is expected to include a ban on new natural gas hookups by 2026 in new construction in the state.

Hochul said on Tuesday the measure was necessary to address climate change.

Meanwhile, New York State Republican legislators are celebrating a Federal court ruling Tuesday in California that said Berkeley, California’s ordinance banning natural gas hookups in new buildings is preempted by the federal Energy Policy and Conservation Act.

Officials have previously agreed to changes to New York’s cashless bail law that would provide judges with more discretion in setting bail for criminal case.

Hochul’s housing plan was rejected by lawmakers, but she said she wants to continue pushing elements of it after the budget is given final approval in the remaining weeks of the session.

Lawmakers and Hochul also have tentative deals for increasing the state’s minimum wage to $17 an hour in the coming years and funding universal free school meals.