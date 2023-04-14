Gov. Hochul Nominate Judge Rowan Wilson For Chief Judge

Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated Judge Rowan Wilson to serve New York State’s highest Court.

Wilson has served as Associate Judge of the Court of Appeals for the past six years. If confirmed, he would be the state’s first Black chief judge.

Senate Democrats rejected Hochul’s initial pick for chief judge, Hector LaSalle, in a vote in February, saying he was too moderate and had several decisions that were anti-abortion rights or anti-labor — positions he disputed during his hours long testimony in January.

Various news reports say Democrats are in support of Wilson’s nomination.