Gov. Hochul Sends Budget Extender Bill To State Legislature

New York State’s budget will be late this year.

To be on time, the State Legislature needs to pass the budget and have it signed by Governor Kathy Hochul by March 31. The new fiscal year starts April 1.

Hochul released a statement Wednesday evening saying, “For weeks, I have been negotiating with the Legislature to craft a budget that makes record investments for New Yorkers while putting the State on a fiscally stable path into the future. While I believe a final agreement is within reach, I recognize many New Yorkers would like to spend the holiday weekend with family and loved ones. For that reason, I will be delivering a bill to the Legislature to temporarily extend the budget deadline until April 4th. Working together, I am confident we can deliver a budget that increases the housing supply, invests in schools and health care, and makes New York safer for all.”