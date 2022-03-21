Gov. Hochul Signs Laws Combating Sexual Harassment and Discrimination

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a package of laws to combat sexual harassment and discrimination.

The legislation establishes a toll free confidential hotline for complaints of workplace sexual harassment.It also includes the State and all public employers as subject to the provisions of the Human Rights Law. The third piece of legislation prohibits the release of personnel files as a retaliatory action against employees.

Hochul, speaking at a Women’s History Month celebration, said she was proud to sign the bills, “To the advocates who made this happen, and their champions in the legislature: I’m proud to sign bills that will address sexual harassment in the workplace and say that once and for all, my administration has cleaned house. This is a new day in New York. As I said on the first day, that everyone has the right to a safe, secure workplace, where they are valued and respected.”

Hochul also is calling on the state legislature to pass the Equal Rights Amendment this session.

State Attorney General Letitia James released a statement applauding the new laws, saying,