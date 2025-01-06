Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation To Further Protect, Restore Environment

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to further protect and restore the environment.

One bill signed requires large fossil fuel companies to pay for critical projects that protect New Yorkers. The legislation creates a ‘Climate Superfund’ to support New York-based projects that bolster New York’s resiliency to dangerous climate impacts like flooding and extreme heat. This landmark legislation shifts the cost of climate adaptation to the fossil fuel companies most responsible for the pollution.

The Climate Change Adaptation Cost Recovery Program law ensures that these companies contribute to the funding of critical infrastructure investments, such as coastal protection and flood mitigation systems, to enhance the climate resilience of communities across the state.

Another climate law signed by Hochul expands upon New York State’s 2014 prohibition of high-volume hydraulic fracturing to extract natural gas. The legislation amends the State Environmental Conservation Law to prohibit the use of carbon dioxide in gas or oil extraction to prevent potential negative health or environmental effects from carbon dioxide fracking in the state.