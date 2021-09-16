Governor Hochul Announces EMTs to be Authorized to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Kathy Hochul announced EMTs will be authorized to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to increase vaccinations and prepare for booster shots upon FDA approval.

Hochul has directed the State Department of Health to authorize basic emergency medical technicians to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. This immediately adds more than 2,000 fully trained vaccinators back into the State’s program. An additional 50,000 basic EMTs will be able to receive the required training in order to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses.

The required training for EMTs can be completed online or in-person.