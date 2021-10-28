Governor Hochul Announces New Program to Combat COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new program to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation online. The campaign includes a dedicated website as well as downloadable toolkits to address misinformation topics around the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new resources cover misinformation related to pregnancy and infertility, side effects, safety and speed, as well as government conspiracy theories that continue to circulate on social media and digital forums.

The link to the website can be found at: covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/combatting-misinformation-about-covid-19-vaccines