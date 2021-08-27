Governor Hochul Names Brian Benjamin as Lt. Governor Appointment

Govenor Kathy Hochul has named Brian Benjamin as her appointment for Lieutenant Governor. Benjamin previously represented the 30th State Senate District which encompasses much of Harlem. Hochul called Benjamin “a dear friend” and commended his work related to criminal justice reform, affordable housing and tenant protections.

Benjamin will be the state’s second Black lieutenant governor, after David Paterson, who took over as governor after the resignation of Eliot Spitzer in 2008.

Benjamin will be sworn in as lieutenant governor after Labor Day.