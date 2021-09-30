WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Governor Hochul Reports No Healthcare Facility Closures Due to Staff Shortages from COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that no health care facilities in the state have reported closing following the healthcare vaccination mandate going into effect.

The Governor has directed a 24/7 Operations Center, led by the Department of Health, to constantly monitor staffing operations and trends statewide, provide guidance to health care facilities and help troubleshoot situations with providers as necessary.

As of Wednesday morning, 87% hospital staff are fully vaccinated statewide. According to breakdowns from the Governor’s Office, 93% of hospital workers in Chautauqua County have completed their vaccine series. Cattaraugus County has a lower number at 75%.

