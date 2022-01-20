Governor Hochul Signs Bill Allowing Remote Meetings by Government Bodies

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation last Friday extending the authorization for government bodies to hold remote meetings until the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

The bill extends previous modifications to the Open Meetings law and permits any public body to hold meetings remotely without in-person access as long as the body records and release the audio or video recording to the public.

The bill allows remote public meetings to continue until the Governor terminates the COVID-19 state emergency.

On January 15, Hochul issued an executive order extending the State Disaster emergency, and thus the remote meeting authorization, until February 14, 2022.

The authorization allows government bodies to hold meetings remotely or in-person as long as CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance is followed.